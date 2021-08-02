Injured shot dead by rival inside LRH

A person brought to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) with bullet injuries was shot dead by his rival inside the hospital here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A person brought to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) with bullet injuries was shot dead by his rival inside the hospital here on Monday.

According to Khan Raziq police station staff, the injured named Shireen Agha (55), an Afghan national was brought to the hospital with bullet injuries he sustained during a clash with his rivals in the morning.

The injured man was referred from a private hospital of Kohat Road to the Lady Reading Hospital due to his precarious condition.

Hospitals' spokesman, Muhammad Asim while confirming the incident said the rival of the injured man followed him inside the hospital and when he was being shifted to the Emergency, his rival shot him dead. The attacker managed to flee the scene after the killing.

Khan Raziq police have registered a case and started investigations.