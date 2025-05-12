- Home
- Pakistan
- In't community should play its vital role for durable solution of Kashmir issue: Mushaal Mullick
In't Community Should Play Its Vital Role For Durable Solution Of Kashmir Issue: Mushaal Mullick
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has suggested that it was a suitable time for international community to play its vital role for the durable solution of longstanding Kashmir issue of this region.
Addressing at a press conference here on Monday, she said that without solution of Kashmir issue peace is not possible in this region as India has always violated all peaceful efforts and human rights in IIOJK.
Mushaal has welcomed and thanked to all international community for playing role for ceasefire between Pakistan and India and highlighting Kashmir issue.
She strongly condemned the Hindutva ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India as minorities are insecure and day by day many incident reported about the killing and looting of innocent peoples.
She also give the suggestion to the government of Pakistan to demand the release of all political prisoners from India.
Thousands of Kahmiris had offered sacrifices their lives in the movement of Kashmir freedom and now the time has come to resolve this issues for durable peace in the region.
She said that Narendra Modi is not mentally fit to run the country as pushing the state into the war.
Mushaal also show the solidarity with Afghan people as India has fired many missiles on the territory of Afghanistan to defame Pakistan but badly exposed badly in this nefarious act.
She appreciated the role of social media activist in this current situation. She commended armed forces for giving a befitting response to India in coordinated manner.
Recent Stories
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
In't community should play its vital role for durable solution of Kashmir issue: Mushaal Mullick2 minutes ago
-
BISE issues roll number slips for intermediate part-I exams12 minutes ago
-
Two murder suspects arrested22 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident22 minutes ago
-
WUM observes Youm-e-Tashakkur22 minutes ago
-
Power supply from 50 feeders disrupted32 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi envoy reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties42 minutes ago
-
Crime rate reduced by 75% under beat system:42 minutes ago
-
PM visits families of late Prof Sajid Mir, Arshad Warraich for condolence52 minutes ago
-
Nation salutes Pak Army’s bravery: Kissan Ittehad52 minutes ago
-
Secretary education board inspects exam centers, warns against cheating:1 hour ago
-
Six profiteers held:1 hour ago