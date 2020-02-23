Inter-provincial dacoits gang held; valuables, weapon recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Lohibher Police arrested Inter-provincial dacoit's gang involved in robberies and recovered cooking oil, Ghee, Truck, car and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Shakil Ahmed registered a complaint with Lohibher police, saying that he was a truck driver and going to offload a truck loaded with Ghee and oil at late night hours on February, 22 and was intercepted by a White Corolla car near Sohan Garden express highway.

Around five unidentified man forced him to stop the truck on gunpoint and dragged him to the nearest forest where they tied him with rope and run away after snatching his mobile phone, cash and truck, said the complainant.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed took notice and ordered all zonal officers to crackdown against criminals including those involved in robberies and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following the directions, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Lohibher sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, ASI Naseeb- Ullah along with other officials.

The team successfully busted five members of Inter-provincial dacoit gang involved in dacoity and robberies.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tufail, Aqib, Shafi , Umer and Hassan.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of dacoity and robberies in various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Case have been registered in Lohibher police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of police and directed all officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.