Inter-school speech competition held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) An inter-school speech competition was organised at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore, in collaboration with the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs), Behria Town Campus and Aiwan-e-Iqbal, which was presided over by Chairman Unique Group Professor Abdul Mannan Khurram.

Others attending the event were analyst and writer Dr. Mujahid Mansoori, actor and singer Sahira Tahir, Interfaith Harmony organisation Chairperson Safiya Ishaq.

UGI Chairman Abdul Mannan Khurram said the role of the new generation is important for development and bright future of Pakistan. He said "we will have to give Pakistan the position which is in accordance with the dream of Allama Iqbal and the Quaid-e-Azam. He said the Unique Group keeps organising various events in the light of the thoughts of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam for guidance of its students, and today's event was also a link in that series.

Dr. Mujahid Mansoori said the seed of Pakistan's creation was sown on the basis of education, but it is a pity that the country is suffering from mismanagement and group politics for various reasons, which had caused an irreparable loss to it.

Project Director Behria Town Professor Mulazim Hussain said that famous personalities of the world were also skilled in the art of speech. Such event help in character building of students and should be held twice a year.

Later, certificates, shields and cash prizes were distributed among the winning students of the competition.

Administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal Anjum Waheed, Vice-Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Amjad Ali Khan, Director Waseem Anwar Chaudhry were also present.

A large number of students and teachers participated.