Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Peshawar on Thursday (today) two days after devastating suicide attack that claimed six lives, including five Chinese nationals, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district.

Upon his arrival, Minister Naqvi was warmly welcomed by the FC commander at the airport.

He is scheduled to assess the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly focusing on public safety and security concerns.

A crucial meeting is planned at the Chief Minister's Office to address the recent attack and its implications on regional security, with Minister Naqvi chairing the session.

Detailed briefings on the security status will be provided, and Minister Naqvi is expected to visit both the CTD headquarters and the FC headquarters during his stay.

Peshawar and other high-ranking officials are also in attendance to participate in discussions concerning the recent tragic event.

The Chinese engineers were traveling from Islamabad to the Dasu dam when the tragic incident unfolded.