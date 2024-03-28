Interior Minister Arrives In Peshawar After Shangla Suicide Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:51 PM
Mohsin Naqv is scheduled to assess the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly focusing on public safety and security concerns.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Peshawar on Thursday (today) two days after devastating suicide attack that claimed six lives, including five Chinese nationals, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district.
Upon his arrival, Minister Naqvi was warmly welcomed by the FC commander at the airport.
He is scheduled to assess the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly focusing on public safety and security concerns.
A crucial meeting is planned at the Chief Minister's Office to address the recent attack and its implications on regional security, with Minister Naqvi chairing the session.
Detailed briefings on the security status will be provided, and Minister Naqvi is expected to visit both the CTD headquarters and the FC headquarters during his stay.
Peshawar and other high-ranking officials are also in attendance to participate in discussions concerning the recent tragic event.
The Chinese engineers were traveling from Islamabad to the Dasu dam when the tragic incident unfolded.
Recent Stories
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All watercourses in Punjab to be brick lined: CM9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner to provide job opportunities for rehabilitated drug users18 minutes ago
-
Pediatric ICU inaugurated at Hayatabad Medical Complex18 minutes ago
-
Leopard poachers penalized for illegal hunting19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Kotmomin office:28 minutes ago
-
PRCS provides clean water access to 314,167 flood affectees28 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 61 drug peddlers; 17 kg narcotics recovered29 minutes ago
-
20 candidates to contest Senate polls for 12 seats from Sindh38 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, 6kg hash seized38 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives Peshawar39 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 20 kg drugs; arrests seven39 minutes ago
-
FIA conducts 11 raids against elements involved in sales of fake medicines48 minutes ago