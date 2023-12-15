Open Menu

Interior Minister Inaugurates ANF Forensic Lab

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Interior Minister inaugurates ANF Forensic Lab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Bugti, inaugurated the ANF Forensic Lab at the Anti-Narcotics Force academy (ANFA) on Friday in the agency’s Headquarters.

Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Capt(r) Munir Azam, and DG ANF, Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik, HI (M), warmly welcomed the chief guest, alongside the Police Liaison Officer and Police Consular from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.

During the visit, Commandant ANFA provided insights into comprehensive counter-narcotics training programs.

Expressing gratitude, the minister thanked the Chinese delegates for their invaluable assistance in establishing the forensic lab.

He emphasized the lab's crucial role in expediting prosecutions, easing the burden on other forensic facilities, and improving drug detection efficiency through advanced equipment.

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of credibility in forensic processes.

Recognizing ANF's international acclaim, Minister Bugti praised its pivotal role in combating drug trafficking at national, regional, and global levels.

He assured the force of complete support in addressing any inadequacies to more effectively combat the menace of drug trafficking.

The establishment of this lab will facilitate the issuance of various tests and reports regarding anti-narcotics, said the minister adding that this will help bring the criminals to the conclusion, and along with this, valuable time will be saved and data will be collected.

The minister said that drugs are a big challenge like terrorism and this disease is on the verge of destroying our young generation.

He said that strict action should be taken against all those involved in this heinous crime for the bright future of Pakistan.

“We have to save our future generations from the curse of these drugs” said the minister adding that in this regard, the Federal Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics will provide all possible support to the Anti-Narcotics Force.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Rehman Malik Drugs China Visit Young Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Govt providing equal opportunities to all register ..

Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

13 minutes ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

51 minutes ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

16 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

16 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

16 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

16 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan