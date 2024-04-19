Open Menu

Intermediate First Annual Exams 2024 Start

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Intermediate first annual exams 2024 start

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Intermediate first annual examinations 2024 under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi started here on Friday.

According to a RBISE spokesman, all the arrangements for the examination had been completed and 195 examination centers were set up including 29 in Attock district, 30 in Chakwal, 12 in Talagang, 29 in Jhelum, 08 in Murree and 87 in Rawalpindi district.

All the examination staff had been posted to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the exams. The examination centers would be closely monitored with the support of the district administration.

Mobile inspectors, chairman squad and district vigilance committees would visit the examination centers.

According to Chairman education Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan, Section 144 has been imposed at all examination centers and zero tolerance policy would be adopted against cheating mafia.

A crackdown has been prepared against the booty mafia. Under the Punjab Universities and Boards Malpractice 1950 (Amendment Ordinance) and, "The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016", sharing a photo of the question paper is a serious crime. Conducting an examination in place of a candidate falls under the category of impersonation.

The punishment for imprisonment is three months and a fine of Rs 50,000.”

Chairman Education Board further said that the board with the help of Deputy Commissioners of all the districts, Director Colleges, Deputy Director Colleges, CEOs Education and District Administration would make efforts for fair and transparent examinations. The officers would visit the Examination Centers of Intermediate 1st Annual 2024 on daily basis and submit their report to the Board. In the light of these reports, the monitoring and management of examination centers would be made more effective and comprehensive. Lists of all examination staff including Distributor Inspector, Resident Inspector, mobile Inspector, Superintendent Center, Deputy Superintendent Center and Invigilator have been shared with departments concerned.

The Special Branch would also conduct secret surveillance of all examination centers and submit its report to the Board.

He informed that providing the best examination facilities to the students is the first priority and all the arrangements are being monitored along with the Controller of Examinations Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui.

