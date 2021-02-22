International investors, firms show interest to invest in KP housing sector: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Monday said the provincial government has initiated a number of projects in the housing sector in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to provide quality accommodations to poor and homeless people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Monday said the provincial government has initiated a number of projects in the housing sector in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to provide quality accommodations to poor and homeless people.

He said that due to the initiative of the government many international investors and firms have shown interest to invest in this sector in the province, adding that it would give a boost to the national economy besides revival of different sectors which were affected due to corona pandemic.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the new Director General of Housing department Nadir Khan Rana here at his office.

The Minister noted that the housing sector plays an important role in the economic development of the country as more than 50 different sectors are directly or indirectly linked with it.

The meeting discussed construction of one lac houses and satellite townships in different parts of the province.

Dr. Amjad Ali welcomed the new Director General and directed him to strictly monitor all development projects and ensure timely completion.

Peshawar Hayatabad High Rise Flats, Civil Quarter Peshawar, Sorzai Residencia, Kohat Jarma Housing Scheme, Havelian Township Abbottabad, CPEC Steno Shehra, Hangu Township, Media Colony Dangram Swat, Jalozai Housing Scheme, Dheri Zardar Charsadda, Shahkot, Galigram, Abbuha Swat and low cost housing projects in Lakki Marwat, Kala butt district Haripur, Chakdara district Malakand, Panjoor district Bunner and Ghazi district Swabi were also discussed.

The Minister welcomed the new DG of Housing department and advised him to discourage housing projects on agricultural lands. He also directed the Housing department to ensure tree plantation in all the housing schemes under the Prime Minister's billion Trees project.