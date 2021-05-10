UrduPoint.com
Mon 10th May 2021

Int'l Day of Families to be marked on May 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The International Day of Families will be marked on May 15 across the globe including Pakistan to celebrates the importance of families and the work started during the International Year of Families.

International Day of Families promotes the importance of a healthy and well-balanced family.

A wide range of events would be organized at local, national and international levels. These include: workshops, seminars and policy meeting for public officials; exhibitions and organized discussions to raise awareness of the annual theme; educational sessions for children and young people; and the launch of campaigns for public policies to strengthen and support family units.

In some countries, tool kits are created to help people organize celebrations aimed at a particular section of the population, such as school children or young adults.

The year 1994 was proclaimed as the International Year of Families by the United Nations. This was a response to changing social and economic structures, which have affected and still affect the structure and stability of family units in many regions of the globe. The International Day of Families, on May 15, is an occasion to reflect on the work started during 1994 and to celebrate the importance of families, people, societies and cultures around the world. It has been held every year since 1995.

More Stories From Pakistan

