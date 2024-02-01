Int'l Punjabi Conference On Culture Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Dyal Singh Library organized a two-day International Punjabi Conference on Culture, here on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Dyal Singh library organized a two-day International Punjabi Conference on Culture, here on Thursday.
Fakhar Zaman, Chairman World Punjabi Congress, presided over the conference while a number of international delegates from Canada also attended it.
Fakhar Zaman in his address said that Punjabi movement will be successful only when the first ever Punjabi University is established in Lahore and that Punjabi is taught at the Primary level. He said that bureaucracy is a stumbling block in the way of establishing Punjabi University and making Punjabi a medium of education at primary level.
Dr.
Ajaib Singh Chatha, from Canada, presented his book on alphabets of Punjabi in urdu & English. Dr. Nabeela Omer Head of Punjabi Department University of Punjab said that she is having day by day more candidates for M.A. Punjabi. Dr. Shahista Nuzhat praised the efforts of Fakhar Zaman, whom she said, was the basic influence on Punjabi. Prof. Sarfraz Shahid said that he will keep on holding conferences and that he is very pleased with the fact that World Punjabi Congress is organizing 33rd International Conference on the heroic tradition of the Punjab in early March this year. He gave compliments to Fakhar Zaman for internationalizing Punjabi across the world.
Recent Stories
DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives
Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail
University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 5
Robber gang busted, four held
CPI inflation recorded at 28.3% in January
Secretary Sports, DC Mastung visits SNGBRMH, review facilities
Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechanism within KP Health Dept launc ..
Probationary officers briefed on Radio Pakistan’s functions
FCCI demands remedial measures for export sector
KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inaugura ..
Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines
Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives21 minutes ago
-
Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail21 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, four held20 minutes ago
-
Secretary Sports, DC Mastung visits SNGBRMH, review facilities20 minutes ago
-
Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechanism within KP Health Dept launched20 minutes ago
-
Probationary officers briefed on Radio Pakistan’s functions20 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines43 minutes ago
-
Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts43 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade43 minutes ago
-
Gastro diseases claiming lives of 60,000 people per annum: experts43 minutes ago
-
Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi1 hour ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Friday: Sheikh Ejaz1 hour ago