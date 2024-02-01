Open Menu

Int'l Punjabi Conference On Culture Held

Published February 01, 2024

Int'l Punjabi Conference on Culture held

Dyal Singh Library organized a two-day International Punjabi Conference on Culture, here on Thursday

Fakhar Zaman, Chairman World Punjabi Congress, presided over the conference while a number of international delegates from Canada also attended it.

Fakhar Zaman, Chairman World Punjabi Congress, presided over the conference while a number of international delegates from Canada also attended it.

Fakhar Zaman in his address said that Punjabi movement will be successful only when the first ever Punjabi University is established in Lahore and that Punjabi is taught at the Primary level. He said that bureaucracy is a stumbling block in the way of establishing Punjabi University and making Punjabi a medium of education at primary level.

Dr.

Ajaib Singh Chatha, from Canada, presented his book on alphabets of Punjabi in urdu & English. Dr. Nabeela Omer Head of Punjabi Department University of Punjab said that she is having day by day more candidates for M.A. Punjabi. Dr. Shahista Nuzhat praised the efforts of Fakhar Zaman, whom she said, was the basic influence on Punjabi. Prof. Sarfraz Shahid said that he will keep on holding conferences and that he is very pleased with the fact that World Punjabi Congress is organizing 33rd International Conference on the heroic tradition of the Punjab in early March this year. He gave compliments to Fakhar Zaman for internationalizing Punjabi across the world.

