UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intl'l Bodies Be Given Access To Address Mental Health Crisis In IOK: Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Intl'l bodies be given access to address mental health crisis in IOK: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar Sunday demanded Indian government to give access to the international organizations to address the mental health crisis gripping the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir due to Indian atrocities and violence.

Addressing an event related to the mental health issues organised by Canada-Pakistan Association in Ottawa, the high commissioner sought the role of the international community to force India to give access to the international organization to the IOK to address the mental health issue faced by the millions of the Kashmiri people, said a press release received here.

He said that in addition to forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, use of pellet guns and mass rape of Kashmiri citizens had traumatized the residents of the Occupied Kashmir. Some studies have estimated that around 45 percent of the population is suffering with mental distress, he added.

High Commissioner Tarar informed that lately it has been universally recognized that psychological issues began from trauma caused in one's life which should be addressed to avoid many wrong doings in our communities and around the world.

He said that it was encouraging that now people were open to talk about their mental health more than ever because many have created that space for one to talk about their problems.

"We can address many of our mental health related problems by adopting a lifestyle that influences the state of both your physical and mental health", he added.

Sadaf Ibrahim, President CPA National Capital Region, in a detailed presentation briefed about the issue of mental health and how the community could face this growing challenge by adopting a simple lifestyle.

The CPA also presented a cheque to Royal Foundation Canada, dealing with mental health issues in Canada.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Canada Ottawa Sunday Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

11 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

11 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

12 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.