Investment In Gemstone, Jewellery Sector Helpful In Stabilizing Country's Economy: AJK President

Published May 20, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Friday said that investment in the gemstone and Jewellery sector in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would be helpful in stabilizing the country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 )::

Addressing the inaugural function of the 3rd Annual Gems and Jewellery Exhibition organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries in the Federal metropolis, the president said that AJK also had vast reserves of precious stones, said a press release.

"Massive gem deposits in AJK can change the socio-economic status of the entire region", he said, adding that investment in this particular sector can go a long way to help attain the goal of self-sufficiency.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, would provide all kinds of assistance and support to investors in this regard. Referring to peaceful and investment friendly policies of the government, he said that besides gemstones, AJK offers huge investment in other sectors.

Earlier, on his arrival the president was received by the RCCI President Nadeem Rauf and senior office bearers of union. Barrister Chaudhry also visited different stalls set up by local and international participants in the exhibition.

