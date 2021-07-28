UrduPoint.com
IPEMC Decide To Reopen Education Institutions As Per Schedule

Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:20 PM



Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) Wednesday decided to reopening of educational institutions across the country from August 02, under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) Wednesday decided to reopening of educational institutions across the country from August 02, under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting chaired by Acting Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Asif Haider, was also attended by the provincial education secretaries through video link.

It was unanimously decided that boards examinations will be continued as per given schedule.

The forum also decided to not further extend the summer vacations.

The participants of the meeting were agreed that the the decision regarding reopening of educational institutions would be taken by the provinces keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

It is worth mentioning here that Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood along with Provincial Education Ministers from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was on a visit to UK to attend Global Education Summit 2021.

