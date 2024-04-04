IPH To Launch Modern Monitoring Cell For Disease Analysis
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 08:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Institute of Public Health (IPH) has announced establishment of a cutting-edge monitoring cell aimed at analyzing diseases and compiling comprehensive data across the entire province.
Dean of the Institute, Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir, disclosed this groundbreaking initiative during her recent site visit on Thursday, accompanied by esteemed faculty members, to assess the progress of the institute's building renovations and construction endeavors.
She expressed optimism regarding the swift pace of the project, emphasizing the anticipated completion before the scheduled deadline. The ambitious endeavor encompasses a total estimated investment of Rs 390 million, with a significant portion of Rs 220 million allocated towards the rehabilitation, repair, and maintenance of seven buildings, including the auditorium.
Moreover, she highlighted the forthcoming establishment of a specialized training cell geared towards enhancing the skills of medical professionals and allied health practitioners. The venture aims to bolster the capabilities of healthcare providers in addressing emerging health challenges effectively.
The inspection team, comprised of distinguished medical experts including Dr. Saima Ayub, Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Dr. Huda, and Dr. Rabia islam, underscored the institute's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in public health management.
