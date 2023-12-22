Open Menu

IPP Committed To Changing People's Destiny: Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Former Federal minister and Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the party is determined to change the destiny of people, under the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.

She urged people to support the election symbol Shaheen of the IPP in election for a secure and prosperous future of coming generations.

Talking to the media before submitting her nomination papers at Sialkot Kutchehry here on Friday, she said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had extended nomination papers submission date by two days; therefore, the IPP would issue the final list of candidates on the last day of filing of papers.

She said from PP-44 and PP-45, the IPP would support like-minded and strong candidates.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said negotiations of the IPP with some political parties were still under way for seat adjustments. She said "we are real public representatives and the focus of our politics is welfare of people and the country".

Dr Firdous said they were moving ahead with the 'Shaheen' of Iqbal, and the country would move forward with the high flight of 'Shaheen'. She said that by challenging the culprits of May-9, "we are standing with Pakistan".

