SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Former Federal Minister for Information and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Central Information Secretary (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that people of all ages are joining the party caravan and it is a positive change that will change the destiny of Pakistan.

In a statement, she said, "The bustle of the elections is at its peak. I am participating the elections from my native Constituencies NA-70 and PP-44 on behalf of the party. Inshallah, we will deliver our manifesto to every home.

She said that after the announcement of elections, the process of scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates had been completed. She said the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) had become a grassroots level party. "Inshallah, people will repose their trust in the party in the election and we will prove that the country's bright future can be ensured only by those who are engaged in positive and constructive politics," she added.