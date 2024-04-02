Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual concern

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual concern.

The prime minister thanked the President of Iran, Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, for his congratulatory message and telephone call to him following his re-election.

He underscored that Pakistan attached great importance to Iran and the two countries enjoyed historic and brotherly relations.

The prime minister fondly recalled his meeting with the Iranian President when they jointly inaugurated a border market and an electricity transmission line in May 2023. The two leaders had also met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand in 2022.

He stressed the need for both sides to work together to enhance trade, energy cooperation, road and rail connectivity, cultural exchanges, counter terrorism efforts and security cooperation.

The prime minister appreciated Iran’s support on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir. The situation in Palestine was also discussed in the meeting.

The Iranian Ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him and shared an overview of the current state of bilateral relations.

He also affirmed Iran’s desire to further strengthen its relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.