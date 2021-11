IRD to hold 3-day training workshop for Madrassa teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) is organizing a three- day training workshop for Madrassa teachers and religious scholars of Faisalabad division on 27-29 November 2021 at Jamia Muhammadi Sharif, Chiniot.

Executive Director IRD Dr Husnul Amin told APP that renowned scholars from various universities and other religious Institutes shall speak on inter faith and inter sect hormony, Islamic Methodology of research, Muslims contributions in history and it's verious expects.

Those who have been invited for this workshop include Dr. Masoom Yasinzai Rector IIUI, Dr. Ayaz Afsar Vice President IIUI, Dr. Ikram Ul Haq Yasin Secretary Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Husnul Amin Executive Director IRD, Dr. Muhamad Aamar Khan Nasir, Editor Al-Shariah, Gujranwala, Syed Muzammil Hussain Shah, Molana Tihami Bashar Alvi and Sahibzada Qamarul Haq.