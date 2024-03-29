Irrigation authorities ask WASA, PHED to properly filter water due to high TDS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur has pointed out that the level of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) has been measured at 610 milligram per liter in the barrage's upstream which is not fit for human consumption.

The Chief Engineer informed here on Friday that he has written letters to the authorities in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts to ensure proper filtration of water to reduce the TDS level to 500 mg per liter which was drinkable.

According to him, the department took samples from the barrage upstream and sent them for a test to the lab of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

He said that the report showed 610 TDS.

The Chief Engineer recalled that some months ago Commissioner Hyderabad visited lagoons of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and it was surfaced that proper water chlorination and treatment was not being done.

Talpur said he has written letters to Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Mayor of Hyderabad, and to WASA and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jamshoro.

The TDS level has increased in water due to extremely low flows in Indus river in Sindh.