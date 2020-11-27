UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 115,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

IRSA releases 115,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 115,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1489.79 feet, which was 101.79 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,400 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1185.70 feet, which was 145.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,200 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 88,200, 48,500 and 11,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

