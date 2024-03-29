Open Menu

IRSA Releases 92,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 92,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 92,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1416.13 feet and was 18.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1066.40 feet, which was 16.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 25,000 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 42,800, 36,800, 28,000 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

36 minutes ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

1 hour ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

2 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

15 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

15 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

15 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

15 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan