IRSA Releases 92,800 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 92,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1416.13 feet and was 18.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1066.40 feet, which was 16.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 25,000 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 42,800, 36,800, 28,000 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
