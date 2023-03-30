UrduPoint.com

IRSA's Advisory Body Meets To Finalize Kharif Season Water Availability Criteria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM

The Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday met to finalize Kharif 2023 water availability criteria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday met to finalize Kharif 2023 water availability criteria.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of four provinces, WAPDA, PMD, the Chief Engineer Advisor and all IRSA members, said a press release.

While considering the recommendations of the IRSA Technical Committee (ITC), it was brought to the notice of the house by WAPDA that operational constraints regarding the Tarbela-V project execution had changed from the earlier committed outflow parameters.

It was informed that Tarbela dam operational constraints, agreed by WAPDA on Sep 21, 2021, for the construction works of raising the outlet level of T-5 have now been altered.

In this changed scenario, it was decided to convene the IRSA Technical Committee (ITC) meeting again in order to re-plan 2023's Kharif water availability criteria.

Therefore, the Advisory Committee meeting to finalize/approve Kharif water availability criteria, would be held after ITC's recommendation based on the changed parameters.

