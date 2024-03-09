Islam Emphasis Women's Rights: Prof Zafar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) At a ceremony held to mark the International Women's Day at Lahore General Hospital on Saturday, Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Ameer-Uddin Medical College, emphasised Islam's recognition of women's rights, citing their inclusion in inheritance laws as a milestone in ending their deprivation.
He lauded women's contributions across various sectors, underscoring their equal eligibility and capability alongside men.
Professor Zafar announced plans to establish daycare centers and breastfeeding spaces in his hospital and college, affirming the importance of enabling women to fulfill their roles in society.
Speakers echoed gratitude towards islam for elevating the status of women and honouring mothers, with Rizwana, a domestic violence survivor, recognised as a symbol of resilience.
The event concluded with senior doctors cutting a celebratory cake, underscoring solidarity in advancing gender equality.
