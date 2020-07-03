UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Directs Interior Ministry To Decide Cynthia's Deporting Matter

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:09 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control to decide the matter of deporting American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie in accordance with the law and submit a report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control to decide the matter of deporting American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie in accordance with the law and submit a report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) seeking deportation of the American citizen on expiry of her visa.

During the course of proceedings, Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah informed the court that Cynthia's visa had expired on March 2 while the government had extended the stay of foreigners in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Her application for visa extension was pending with the ministry, he added.

The chief justice expressed his displeasure when an Interior Ministry senior official expressed his ignorance about the law dealing with the foreigners whose visa had expired.

The court ordered the ministry to decide the PPP's application in accordance with law and submit the report till next date of hearing. The case was then adjourned till next Friday.

