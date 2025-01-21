Islamabad High Court (IHC) Reinstates Chairman PARC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A Division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the judgment regarding termination of the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) Dr. Ghulam Muhammad, and served notices to the respondents.
A two-judge bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Inam Amin Minhas heard the intra court appeal filed by Dr. Ghulam Muhammad.
During the hearing on the appeal, the court suspended the decision of Justice Babar Sattar and reinstated Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali in office.
The court issued notices to the parties and sought response from them.
The intra-court appeal took the position that the decision of the single bench is against law and unconstitutional. It also requested the court to suspend the single bench decision and reinstate him in office.
Previously, IHC’s single member bench comprising Justice Babar Sattar had declared the office memorandum of appointment of Chairman PARC null and void. It directed the Chairman PARC to relinquish the charge. The single bench had directed to appoint a new PARC chairman by fulfilling the legal requirements.
