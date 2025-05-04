ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) On the weekend, families and youngsters flocked to Islamabad's public parks, open spaces, hilly areas and food eateries, enjoying the lively atmosphere, taking snaps and savoring the taste of seasonal summer foods.

According to a report by a private news channel, the weekend rush in Islamabad's recreational spots was particularly notable, with families and friends gathering to enjoy the pleasant weather and indulge in summer treats, showcasing the city's vibrant social scene.

According to residents, Islamabad's eateries buzzed with activity despite the rain, as foodies and families flocked to popular spots to indulge in seasonal treats and traditional favorites, making the most of the weekend's culinary delights.

The report further highlighted that the city's popular eateries were buzzing with activity, serving a variety of traditional and modern summer delicacies that attracted foodies and families alike, adding to the festive atmosphere of the weekend.

Restaurant and food stall holders expressed mixed views about the impact of intermittent rain on their weekend sales, with some reporting a slight dip in customers, while others noted that the rain actually boosted sales of hot and comforting summer treats, such as tea, kebabs, and traditional desserts.

"The rain did not affect our sales much," said owner of a popular food stall in F-6 Markaz, "In fact, people seemed to enjoy our hot and spicy dishes even more on a cool weekend evening."

Citizens reveled in the weekend's laid-back atmosphere, indulging in their favorite summer treats.

"There is nothing like sipping on a cold drink and enjoying some crispy golgappay on a warm weekend evening," said , a young professional, smiling as he walked out of a popular eatery in Islamabad's commercial hub.

Similarly, a mother of two, appreciated the variety of seasonal food options available, "My kids love trying different flavors of falooda and kulfi, it is become a weekend tradition for us."

"I am so glad it rained on the weekend, it made the weather perfect for trying out all the hot spots in Islamabad," said a food enthusiast.

"I had the best haleem and kebabs of the season at a small eatery in G-6, the rain added to the cozy

atmosphere."

"Weekend rain is a blessing for foodies like me," exclaimed a food blogger. "It gives us a chance to explore new places and indulge in our favorite comfort foods without the crowds."