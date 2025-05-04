Open Menu

Islamabad's Food Scene Thrives Despite Rainy Weekend: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Islamabad's food scene thrives despite rainy weekend: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) On the weekend, families and youngsters flocked to Islamabad's public parks, open spaces, hilly areas and food eateries, enjoying the lively atmosphere, taking snaps and savoring the taste of seasonal summer foods.

According to a report by a private news channel, the weekend rush in Islamabad's recreational spots was particularly notable, with families and friends gathering to enjoy the pleasant weather and indulge in summer treats, showcasing the city's vibrant social scene.

According to residents, Islamabad's eateries buzzed with activity despite the rain, as foodies and families flocked to popular spots to indulge in seasonal treats and traditional favorites, making the most of the weekend's culinary delights.

The report further highlighted that the city's popular eateries were buzzing with activity, serving a variety of traditional and modern summer delicacies that attracted foodies and families alike, adding to the festive atmosphere of the weekend.

Restaurant and food stall holders expressed mixed views about the impact of intermittent rain on their weekend sales, with some reporting a slight dip in customers, while others noted that the rain actually boosted sales of hot and comforting summer treats, such as tea, kebabs, and traditional desserts.

"The rain did not affect our sales much," said owner of a popular food stall in F-6 Markaz, "In fact, people seemed to enjoy our hot and spicy dishes even more on a cool weekend evening."

Citizens reveled in the weekend's laid-back atmosphere, indulging in their favorite summer treats.

"There is nothing like sipping on a cold drink and enjoying some crispy golgappay on a warm weekend evening," said , a young professional, smiling as he walked out of a popular eatery in Islamabad's commercial hub.

Similarly, a mother of two, appreciated the variety of seasonal food options available, "My kids love trying different flavors of falooda and kulfi, it is become a weekend tradition for us."

"I am so glad it rained on the weekend, it made the weather perfect for trying out all the hot spots in Islamabad," said a food enthusiast.

"I had the best haleem and kebabs of the season at a small eatery in G-6, the rain added to the cozy

atmosphere."

"Weekend rain is a blessing for foodies like me," exclaimed a food blogger. "It gives us a chance to explore new places and indulge in our favorite comfort foods without the crowds."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

19 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

19 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

19 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

19 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

22 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

22 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan