Pak-Saudi Collaboration To Provide Exceptional Meals For Pilgrims On This Year's Hajj Occasion, Assures Zia Ur Rehman
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Director of the Hajj Mission Madina Munawara, Zia ur Rehman Sunday announced that the Pakistani and Saudi governments are collaborating to provide three daily exceptional meals for pilgrims, which will be cooked by expert Pakistani chefs.
In an interview with ptv news, Zia Ur Rehman further explained that meals for pilgrims are being prepared with authentic Pakistani spices and cooked by specially hired Pakistani chefs to ensure quality and minimize the risk of stomach-related issues.
He emphasized that special attention is being given to food preparation, with a focus on hygiene, taste and nutritional value to provide pilgrims with a truly comforting and familiar dining experience.
He added that in addition to three nutritious meals, pilgrims will also be provided with fruits, sweet dishes and cold drinks to cater to their overall well-being and comfort.
The director of the Hajj Mission added that Pakistani pilgrims are enjoying their traditional taste and flavors during Hajj, thanks to the special arrangements made by the Hajj Mission to provide them with familiar cuisine.
He expressed gratitude to the Saudi government and its administration for efficiently handling the arrangements and ensuring a smooth experience for the pilgrims.
He further highlighted that strict hygiene practices are being followed during meal preparation to ensure the health and safety of the pilgrims.
The kitchens are being regularly inspected and maintained to meet international standards of cleanliness, and the food handlers are adhering to proper food handling and preparation protocols to minimize the risk of foodborne
diseases.
