Three-member Gang Impersonating Police Officers Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Sumbal Police Station team arrested a three-member organized gang involved in looting citizens while impersonating police officers.

An official told APP on Sunday that the suspects were identified as Kashif, Haider Ali, and Shehbaz. They were found in possession of stolen cash, police uniforms, handcuffs, and weapons.

He said the accused used to disguise themselves as police personnel to rob unsuspecting citizens.

He said the timely and effective action of the police team was appreciated by DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, who commended the SHO and his team for the successful operation.

He said the arrested suspects were previously involved in several criminal cases and were listed as habitual offenders.

“Those who pose a threat to the lives and property of citizens deserve no leniency,” said DIG Tariq.

