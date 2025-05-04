Open Menu

268 Challan Tickets Issued To Smoke-emitting Vehicles In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM

268 challan tickets issued to smoke-emitting vehicles in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a special campaign against pollution, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 268 challan tickets to smoke-emitting vehicles.

According to CTP spokesman, the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to control environmental pollution and reduce traffic hazards.

The police not only fined violators but also confiscated several vehicles found causing excessive smoke.

"Ensuring clean and safe traffic is our responsibility, and we will take action under the law against those who pollute the city," the official said.

Despite these efforts, smoke-emitting vehicles continue to operate freely across Rawalpindi.

Old buses, mini-buses, coaches, and auto-rickshaws are among the main sources of air pollution, especially during peak hours in the evening, when exhaust fumes cover large parts of the city.

Police and authorities have been urged to take strict action and ensure long-term solutions to tackle air pollution and maintain a clean environment in Rawalpindi.

