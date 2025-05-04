3,000 Animals Distributed Under PHCIP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) As many as 3,000 cattle including buffalo, cow and goats distributed
among beneficiaries under Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP)
in the district.
National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Regional Coordinator
Mushtaq Toor said that animals were being provided to households
especially young couples having age 18 to 35 years for their livelihood.
The Punjab government through Punjab social protection authority (PSPA)
was implementing the PHCIP project. He said that 6822 animals would
be given across the district by June 2025.
He stated that the project was executed in three districts of South Punjab
including DG Khan, Rajanpur and Lodhran in third phase. He said that NRSP
was implementing the PHCIP project in Lodhran with the liaison of PSPA.
Each beneficiary would be given cattle worth Rs 150,000 after one week
training. The beneficiaries would be able to sell the animals after three
years while the livestock department would provide guidance and vaccination
to the animals, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad's food scene thrives despite rainy weekend: report2 minutes ago
-
3,000 animals distributed under PHCIP2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi collaboration to provide exceptional meals for pilgrims on this year's Hajj occasion, assu ..22 minutes ago
-
Honey Trap Gang” busted, more cash recovered22 minutes ago
-
268 challan tickets issued to smoke-emitting vehicles in Rawalpindi42 minutes ago
-
Three-member gang impersonating police officers busted52 minutes ago
-
RTI Commission gives 5-Day deadline to DC Tank over withheld inquiry report52 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promote responsible, independent journalism: Tarar1 hour ago
-
ICT Police rescue 3-year Azlan, arrest female kidnapper from Centaurus Mall1 hour ago
-
CTO urges motorcyclists to use helmet for safety1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris' loyalty to Pakistan unshakeable: Shah Ghulam Qadir1 hour ago
-
Arrival of watermelon fruit in markets brings relief to residents of capital amid hot summer1 hour ago