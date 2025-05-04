Open Menu

3,000 Animals Distributed Under PHCIP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 02:30 PM

3,000 animals distributed under PHCIP

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) As many as 3,000 cattle including buffalo, cow and goats distributed

among beneficiaries under Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP)

in the district.

National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Regional Coordinator

Mushtaq Toor said that animals were being provided to households

especially young couples having age 18 to 35 years for their livelihood.

The Punjab government through Punjab social protection authority (PSPA)

was implementing the PHCIP project. He said that 6822 animals would

be given across the district by June 2025.

He stated that the project was executed in three districts of South Punjab

including DG Khan, Rajanpur and Lodhran in third phase. He said that NRSP

was implementing the PHCIP project in Lodhran with the liaison of PSPA.

Each beneficiary would be given cattle worth Rs 150,000 after one week

training. The beneficiaries would be able to sell the animals after three

years while the livestock department would provide guidance and vaccination

to the animals, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

19 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

19 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

19 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

19 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

22 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

22 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan