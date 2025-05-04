RTI Commission Gives 5-Day Deadline To DC Tank Over Withheld Inquiry Report
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (RTI) Commission has issued a five-day deadline to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, Tanvir Khattak, directing him to provide the long-pending inquiry report or face summon next week.
The directive comes in response to an application filed by Yasin Shah, who sought a copy of the inquiry report prepared by Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Muhammad Yousaf regarding allegations against a Qanoongo. The inquiry was reportedly ordered by the Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR).
Despite three official communications from the RTI Commission, DC Tanvir Khattak has failed to provide the requested information.
Sources within the Commission told that the delay appears to be a deliberate attempt to shield a subordinate accused of misconduct.
An RTI Commission official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that if the information is not submitted within the stipulated time, DC Khattak will be summoned for a hearing next week.
“This is a violation of the RTI Act, and we take it seriously,” the official added.
The case has raised concerns among transparency advocates, who argue that withholding such information undermines public trust and weakens accountability in government offices.
The applicant now awaits whether DC Khattak will comply with the order or face legal consequences in the coming days.
In one of his response to the RTI Commission, DC Tanvir Khattak said that "Since formal inquiry is under process, therefore, the said report is laying with Inquiry Officer, ADC (G) Allah Noor Sherani, and the complete report will be shared with the applicant, including a report of the formal inquiry"
He assured that both reports would be shared once the second inquiry is completed. However, the RTI Commission views this as an unjustified delay.
A reliable source in the DC Office said that ADC (G) has also handed over his inquiry to DC ten days earlier, but didn't allow any staff to provide information to the applicant.
