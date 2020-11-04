UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Held Seminar To Raise Awareness About Breast Cancer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Experts said that young females especially of the younger age group must be educated about breast cancer's early detection as it was 100 per cent curable if detected at an early stage.

During a cancer awareness webinar organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, World Health Organization and Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Oncology (BINO), experts stated that breast cancer was the leading female cancer in the world resulting in about 500,000 deaths each year and was also common in Pakistan.

The speakers included Dr Iftikhar Alam, Director BINO, Dr Mufakir Mian, Divisional Head WHO, Prof.

Dr Raheela Khalid Qureshi, Dr Badar Masood, Dr Robina Ali and Dr Safeena Sheikh. They said that breast cancer was the most common cancer in women around the world. Unfortunately, Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia.

Due to the lack of awareness of breast cancer in Pakistan, this treatable disease is usually detected at an advanced stage when nothing can turn the course of the disease. We cannot rely or wait for others to take up this issue seriously and hoped that students will join to educate women on how they can reduce their risk of developing breast cancer.

