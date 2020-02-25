UrduPoint.com
Islamic Sharia Laws Guarantee To Peace, Abdul Khabeer Azad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:27 PM

Khateeb Badhshahi Mosque Lahore and Central Chairman of the Majlis Ulema Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad said Islamic Sharia laws referred into the constitution were guarantee to peace, stability and development of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Khateeb Badhshahi Mosque Lahore and Central Chairman of the Majlis Ulema Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad said Islamic Sharia laws referred into the constitution were guarantee to peace, stability and development of the country.

These rights included as enjoying equal status, right to hold social, political and economic activities with practicing religious rituals under one's own belief and desires.

He was addressing Paigham-e- Pakistan Peace Conference organized at Baldia Hall Khanewal by local Majlis Ulema Pakistan here Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and DPO Faisal Shahzad among large number of people hailing from different schools of thoughts arrived to attend the ceremony.

He further said that protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country required a collective effort to be made from all segments of the society. He said Paigham-e- Pakistan had played vital part for nurturing brotherhood, love and tolerance among Muslims.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and DPO Faisal Shahzad said the peace conference had delivered good message among people to survive peacefully after adhering to great teachings of islam.

Maulana Shah Alam Hazarvi ,Maulana Mufti Hamid Hassan, Maulana Fateh Mohammad Hamdi, Maulana Mohammad Afzal Abbas , Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Luqman Hanbali, Maulana Abdullah Sialvi and others also addressed on the occasion.

