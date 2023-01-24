UrduPoint.com

Isolated Rains, Snowfall Over Hills Predicted For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Isolated rains, snowfall over hills predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that moderate to isolated heavy rain with moderate to isolated heavy snowfall over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi and Khyber districts.

In the rest of the province, very cold, dry and partly cloudy weather conditions are likely over rest parts of the province.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province, while very cold in upper parts/hilly areas. However, rain with snow over the hills occurred in Kohistan, Swat, Chitral, Khyber and Abbottabad districts.

Rain Recorded (in mm): Pattan 27, Kalam 20, Malam Jabba 14, Mirkhani 05, Khyber (Tirah 03), Chitral & Drosh 02 (each) and Kakul 01. Snowfall recorded (in inches): Kalam 12, Malam Jabba 07, Mirkhani 02, Chitral 01 & Drosh Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 17/04, Chitral 04/-1, Timergara 14/02, Dir 05/-1, Mirkhani 03/-2, Kalam 01/-06, Drosh 02/-1, Saidu Sharif 12/01, Pattan 06/04, Malam Jabba 01/-6, Takht Bhai 18/03, Kakul 09/01, Balakot 09/03, Parachinar 06/-5, Bannu 18/02, Cherat 19/01, D.I. Khan 20/06.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -10°C in Tirah valley of Khyber and -06°C in Malam Jabba and Kalam.

