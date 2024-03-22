ISRA University hosts seminar on World TB Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A seminar was held at ISRA University on the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day here on Friday.

Professor Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, Director of ISRA Islamic Foundation, was the special guest, while Dr. Badar Munir from World Health Organization (WHO) Sindh has attended the event as honorary guest. The seminar was organized by the Community Medicine Department of the University.

Addressing the seminar Director of ISRA Islamic Foundation Professor Dr. Hamidullah Kazi welcomed the collaboration with the Sindh health department and also highlighted the diagnostic facilities for TB at the ISRA welfare hospital. He mentioned that the ISRA welfare hospital was providing free treatment services to backward areas and deserving patients.

The speakers emphasized the need for more work on malaria and TB, expressing hope that Pakistan will soon control these diseases. They cited a report from the WHO stating that TB and malaria were extremely dangerous globally, causing over 4,000 precious lives to be lost daily and nearly 10 million new cases reported annually.

The experts also noted the rapid spread of malaria.

Doctors including Ayaz Samdani from the USA, Dr. Hyder Ali Talpur from the UK and Dr. Naseer Jamal Pathan from Canada also participated in the seminar.

Dr. Mushtaq Shah praised the research and awareness efforts of ISRA University. Chairperson of the community medicine department Professor Hussain Bux Kolaachi expressed concern about the alarming rate of new TB cases in Pakistan and the burden it places on the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO) region.

Pulmonologist Dr. Saima Siraj Jatoi advised patients experiencing persistent cough for more than three weeks to consult a doctor immediately without delay in diagnosis.

Deputy DG Health Dr. Aamir Dabeer, Additional Director TB Program Dr. Samreen Ashraf, Regional Coordinator IRD Dr. Sunita Kumari Nankani and Dr. Amanatullah Khan Pathan also shared their thoughts.

On this occasion, students of ISRA University presented their presentations and posters on TB and malaria.

A large number of professors, doctors, nurses and students attended the seminar.