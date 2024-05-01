Open Menu

Kamran Adil Appointed New CPO Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Kamran Adil appointed new CPO Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Kamran Adil has been appointed as new City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad as this post was vacant due to the transfer of his predecessor Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia.

However, SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti is looking after the office of the CPO Faisalabad additionally and he would continue his work till the new CPO takes over charge of his office, a spokesman of the police department said here on Wednesday.

