Kamran Adil Appointed New CPO Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Kamran Adil has been appointed as new City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad as this post was vacant due to the transfer of his predecessor Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia.
However, SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti is looking after the office of the CPO Faisalabad additionally and he would continue his work till the new CPO takes over charge of his office, a spokesman of the police department said here on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President orders strict action against criminals in Sindh5 minutes ago
-
BFA foils attempt to supply unhealthy chicken to Quetta14 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates Field Hospital in Bahawalpur14 minutes ago
-
Labour Day observes to pay tribute to sacrifices of Chicago workers14 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab visits police check post Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi) in DG Khan15 minutes ago
-
Gas suspension schedule issued15 minutes ago
-
Labour Day observed in Faisalabad15 minutes ago
-
Mian Iftikhar elected president ANP KP5 hours ago
-
11,800 suspects arrested for power theft5 hours ago
-
Famous playwright, actor Kamal Rizvi remembered5 hours ago
-
Women Domestic Workers Union holds rally5 hours ago
-
PPP leaders pay tribute to labours on 1st May5 hours ago