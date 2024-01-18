IT exports witnesses remarkable surge in December 2023, Minister

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Interim IT Minister Dr Umar Saif Thursday said that Pakistan’s Information Technology exports experienced a remarkable surge of 22% in December 2023, reaching a total of $303 million where annually millions of youths across the country will get opportunities to sit and work.

Talking to ptv news channel, he explained that Pakistan has recently undertaken historic steps to facilitate the country’s burgeoning workforce of freelancers and to promote the IT industry.

The government had launched an initiative to build 10,000 co-working spaces across Pakistan for online freelancers, he added.

Dr Saif said that information and communications technology is the main key to opening the door to stabilising and strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

'' Our target is to achieve the target of $10 billion, adding, that we have paved the way for the next government will continue these policies and to uplift the IT industry through reforms, he said."

He also stressed that financial institutions to embrace this transformation and harness the power of artificial intelligence and innovative technology.

