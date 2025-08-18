- Home
- Pakistan
- ITP intensifies enforcement drive, over 9,400 violations penalized; 287 rickshaws impounded in one w ..
ITP Intensifies Enforcement Drive, Over 9,400 Violations Penalized; 287 Rickshaws Impounded In One Week
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took strict action against more than 9,400 traffic violations during the past week as part of its rigorous enforcement campaign against motorists and motorcyclists flouting traffic laws.
A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that during the week-long drive, action was taken against 1,433 vehicles and motorcycles, with 873 motorbikes and 560 vehicles shifted to police stations for serious violations committed during driving.
He said 535 motorists were fined for lane violations, 53 for driving without a licence, 1,556 for illegal parking, and 630 for driving against the traffic flow.
He said action was also taken against 828 vehicles with fancy number plates, 713 drivers involved in signal violations, 797 motorcyclists riding without helmets, and 52 vehicles operating without fitness certificates.
To curb overloading of heavy transport, 2,738 challans were issued.
According to the spokesperson, rickshaws remain prohibited in the Federal capital and 287 rickshaws were impounded for violation. The enforcement teams also utilised drone technology, issuing 73 challans and providing awareness to 45 drivers.
CTO Captain (R) Zeeshan Haider directed that indiscriminate action must continue under the special campaign.
He instructed traffic officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against underage drivers and those without licences. “Strict legal action will be taken against one-wheelers and stunt performers,” he said, urging citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel and prove themselves responsible citizens.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sahiwal Power Plant marks a decade of reliable power, efficiency & local growth1 minute ago
-
ITP intensifies enforcement drive, over 9,400 violations penalized; 287 rickshaws impounded in one w ..2 minutes ago
-
Training held for paddy farmers12 minutes ago
-
Musadik Malik says PM ordered ministers' deployment in flood-hit regions to lead relief21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles 181 emergencies last week21 minutes ago
-
Policeman,two injured in a firing incident22 minutes ago
-
General parade held at police line Sialkot22 minutes ago
-
UK’s BRAVE Programme transforms flood-hit school in Badin into a safe haven for learning and shelt ..22 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in a road accident32 minutes ago
-
Rescue, relief, reconstruction of calamity-hit areas collective responsibility of federal, provincia ..32 minutes ago
-
Three profiteers held42 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant42 minutes ago