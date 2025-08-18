Youth Killed In A Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed in a road mishap near Bihar-square,opposite to petrol pump,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,Alishan(18) was traveling somewhere on his bicycle when all of sudden he was hit by a Mazda truck near Bihar square,opposite to a petrol pump and the victim died on the spot.
The truck driver fled the scene,while the victim’s family refused to take legal action against the suspect.
Police concerned and Rescue1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body to the hospital.
