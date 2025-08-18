General Parade Held At Police Line Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A general parade was held at Police Lines Sialkot under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot,Faisal Shahzad on Monday.
According to spokesperson,various police departments,including district police,traffic police,elite force and ladies police participated in the drill.
The early morning parade was conducted under the supervision of ASP Daniyal Khan to enhance the discipline and turnout of police personnel.
He inspected the parade and reviewed the turnout and discipline of the officers.
The initiative aims to strengthen professionalism and readiness among the police force in Sialkot.
