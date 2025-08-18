Three profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Monday arrested three shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of city.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and found shopkeepers,Lateef,Kamran and Shaukat, involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.