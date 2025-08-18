Open Menu

Rescue, Relief, Reconstruction Of Calamity-hit Areas Collective Responsibility Of Federal, Provincial Govts: Tarar

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Rescue, relief, reconstruction of calamity-hit areas collective responsibility of federal, provincial govts: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that rescue, relief and restoration of affected areas of recent floods was a national obligation and the federal and provincial governments will work collectivey to fulfil this responsibility.

During a media briefing along with Minister for Climate Change Musaddiq Malik and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider here, he said an important meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today on the recent flood situation caused by monsoon rains.

The minister said the meeting thoroughly discussed the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief activities in flood hit areas.

Attaullah Tarar said coordination was going on with the provincial governments in a better way.

He said that several meetings were held at the National Command and Control Center before the monsoon, in which representatives of all provincial governments participated.

"Data has been regularly provided by the NDMA to the relevant authorities through the Early Warning System,"Tarar remarked.

Efforts are being made at the national level to deal with the current situation and on the instructions of the Prime Minister, the NDMA is in touch with the provincial governments, Tarar said.

He said that rescue activities and relief supplies were being carried out in a vigorous manner and the federal government was playing its role under national responsibility.

He said that relief activities were being carried out by Armed Forces and several other organizations in floods and rain affected areas of KP, AJK.and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister said that Secretary Communications was already in Gilgit-Baltistan to supervise restoration of Skardu-Gilgit Road.

He said Chairman National Highway Authority was in Malakand Division and leading the efforts of restoration of roads.

Similarly, he said that Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam was also in Bunair and monitoring the rescue and relief work.

Tarar said the Prime Minister has instructed the ministers for water,power and communications to ensure their presence in these areas for personally monitoring restoration work of infrastructure related to their respective ministries.

Recent Stories

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpass ..

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

31 minutes ago
 IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

31 minutes ago
 UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

1 hour ago
 UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar proj ..

UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains l ..

NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK

2 hours ago
 PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

2 hours ago
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Gove ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..

3 hours ago
 Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

3 hours ago
 UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support ..

UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan