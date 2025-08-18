- Home
- Pakistan
- UK’s BRAVE Programme transforms flood-hit school in Badin into a safe haven for learning and shelt ..
UK’s BRAVE Programme Transforms Flood-hit School In Badin Into A Safe Haven For Learning And Shelter
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) In the aftermath of the devastating 2024 floods that swept away homes and halted education across Badin, Government Girls Primary School (GGPS) Chanri has emerged as a symbol of resilience.
The GGPS Chanri, once ill-equipped to handle repeated disasters, has been transformed into a safe space for learning and shelter through UK support under the BRAVE (Building Resilience and Valuing Empowerment) programme.
The 2024 floods were not the first to batter Chanri village. Each time disaster struck, families sought refuge in the school, with up to 175 people crammed into its limited space. But conditions were dire. “There were no toilets, no clean water, no lights,” recalled teacher and activist Faheem Ali Memon. “Women and children suffered the most.”
That reality has now changed. Through the BRAVE programme, implemented with Concern Worldwide and the SAMI Foundation, the school has been upgraded with working toilets, handwashing stations, and a hand pump for clean drinking water. A 5KW solar power system keeps lights and fans running even during outages, allowing families to stay cool, safe, and connected in emergencies.
These improvements have gone beyond disaster response as they have revitalised education. Hygiene sessions led by the school’s Hygiene Club are instilling healthy practices in children, who in turn share them with their families.
Enrollment has risen by 20 percent, with more girls attending regularly.
“This support has brought back our dignity,” said Mairaj, a local elder. “Now, when floods come, our women and children have a clean, private place to stay. It’s more than a shelter- it gives us strength.”
Talking to APP, Headmistress Ms. Reeta praised the changes, noting that the upgrades have strengthened both learning and disaster preparedness. “The UK-supported upgrades were a blessing. Now we have electricity, water, and sanitation all the time. We can even stay connected during disasters and receive early warnings.”
For the people of Chanri, GGPS is no longer just a school. It is a beacon of safety, a centre of learning, and a place where hope is rebuilt. In a district where floods often bring fear and displacement, the BRAVE programme has shown how targeted support can safeguard futures.
This year’s monsoon rains continue to threaten communities across the country, but BRAVE remains active, supporting vulnerable areas and standing ready to mobilise a national-level response if disaster strikes again.
GGPS Chanri’s journey reflects what is possible when immediate relief is paired with long-term planning: a community strengthened, dignity restored, and futures protected.
395/
Recent Stories
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Musadik Malik says PM ordered ministers' deployment in flood-hit regions to lead relief51 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles 181 emergencies last week54 seconds ago
-
Policeman,two injured in a firing incident59 seconds ago
-
General parade held at police line Sialkot1 minute ago
-
UK’s BRAVE Programme transforms flood-hit school in Badin into a safe haven for learning and shelt ..1 minute ago
-
Youth killed in a road accident11 minutes ago
-
Rescue, relief, reconstruction of calamity-hit areas collective responsibility of federal, provincia ..11 minutes ago
-
Three profiteers held21 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant21 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise visit to police station21 minutes ago
-
New case polio infection reported in KP, increasing the toll to 1331 minutes ago
-
Dengue spray drive launched in Nawan Shehr after death, rising cases31 minutes ago