IUB To Review Results Of BS Exams

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) will review results of examinations of BS 1st Semester 2019-23 under grade protection policy.

According to a press release issued by the Office of Controller Examinations, IUB, it was decided to review results of BS First Semester Session 2019-23.

It further said that the results of exams of BS 2nd Semester Session 2019-23 and BS 1st Semester Session 2020-24 would be announced later.

