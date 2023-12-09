Open Menu

Jahangir Tareen Inaugurates Two Computers Labs

December 09, 2023

Jahangir Tareen inaugurates two computers labs

Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen on Saturday inaugurated two

computer labs at Jaranwala and Khurarianwala.

Tareen Education Foundation had spent Rs10 million on establishment of these computer labs

for providing the best educational facilities to students of the areas.

Speaking during inauguration ceremony, Jahangir Tareen said a promise was

made with residents of this area that they would be provided quality education of computer

science and in this connection, the computer labs were established and inaugurated.

He said that education was the only step which could change destiny of the nation.

IPP central leader Ishaq Khakwani, Chief Executive Officer Tareen Education Foundation

Akbar Khan and others were also present.

