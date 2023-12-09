Jahangir Tareen Inaugurates Two Computers Labs
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen on Saturday inaugurated two
computer labs at Jaranwala and Khurarianwala.
Tareen Education Foundation had spent Rs10 million on establishment of these computer labs
for providing the best educational facilities to students of the areas.
Speaking during inauguration ceremony, Jahangir Tareen said a promise was
made with residents of this area that they would be provided quality education of computer
science and in this connection, the computer labs were established and inaugurated.
He said that education was the only step which could change destiny of the nation.
IPP central leader Ishaq Khakwani, Chief Executive Officer Tareen Education Foundation
Akbar Khan and others were also present.