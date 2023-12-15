Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Jamal Shah for following Iqbal’s teachings for resolving social issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Syed Jamal Shah has said that the nation can move forward in the light of thoughts and teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal as creation of Pakistan was the result of his intellectual guidance which was acknowledged by the leaders of the Freedom Movement and especially by Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was addressing the International Iqbal Conference organized by Iqbal Academi Pakistan with a theme "Allama Iqbal and Nesad No" here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Friday. Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Prof. Dr Baseera Ambreen, Prof. Dr. Waheeduzzaman Tariq, Dr Abdul Rauf Rafeequi, Prof. Dr Faleeha Zehra Kazmi VC Home Economics University and other speakers also addressed the conference.

Caretaker minister paid rich tribute to the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and said that "we can resolve many of our social and national problems by following the teachings of our national poet".

He said that Pakistan was the country with 65 to 70 percent of youth, they must had awareness about Iqbal’s teachings and services to the nation.

“In this conference of scholars, new angles of thoughts will be opened, Iqbal's thoughts will be promoted and new ways will be found for solving political, social and national problems”, he added.

Jamal Shah further said that It was the efforts of our scholars that the tradition of understanding of Iqbal was progressing in a good way, adding that "we want to see Iqbal academy, a national institution for the promotion of Iqbal thought, more strong and active and in this regard it would be provide all kinds of support and patronage so that it can play its role in a better way".

