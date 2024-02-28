Jamal Shah Visits Urdu Science Board, Reviews Literary Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah
paid a visit to the urdu Science Board (USB) here on Wednesday.
Director of Urdu Science Board Zia Ullah Khan Toru with other officials welcomed
the minister.
During a meeting chaired by Minister Syed Jamal Shah, Director Ziaullah Khan Toru briefed
about the board's objectives, performance, literary activities and future plans.
Zia Ullah Khan Toru said under the guidance of the federal minister, secretary and director general
National Language Promotion Department took steps to enhance the institution's position
and address challenges.
Addressing the gathering, Jamal Shah stressed the importance of promoting children's folk literature
in national languages.
Commending the Urdu Science Board's achievements, he underscored the
necessity of furthering the publication of quality books.
He expressed the need to encourage the younger generation to contribute to literature in their
native languages.
Jamal Shah remarked that national academic and literary organizations were pillars and adornments
of society.
As a part of the visit, the minister explored the library and Urdu Science Kitab Ghar.
Later on, he planted a sapling on the board's lawn, symbolizing a commitment to growth
and sustainability.
