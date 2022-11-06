UrduPoint.com

Jammy Martyrs Day Observed In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Jammy martyrs day observed in AJK

Muzaffarabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A seminar followed by a rally was organized by Pasban Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir here on Sunday to pay homage to the martyrs of Jammu on this day in 1947.

Many citizens, including leaders of various political and religious parties, participated in the seminar followed by a rally from Old Secretariat to Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers including former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and other said that on November 6, 1947, thousands of helpless people of Jammu were mercilessly martyred by Dogra soldiers, Hindu extremists.

They said the massacre of the citizens of Jammu after the Second World War was the worst act in human history. Around 25 million Muslims were killed and their descendants including thousands of children and women were abducted.

The speakers maintained that the massacre was a black mark on human values, saying that purpose of the painful massacre of the Muslims of Jammu was to turn the Muslim majority population into minority.

They voiced that after 75 years, the November 6 massacre in Jammu has exposed the face of Hindutva terrorist organizations to the world as since 1947 till today, the Indian rulers were brazenly following the conspiracies to crush, wipe out and destroy the people particularly Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir.  "Since 2014, Narendra Modi and his cohorts have severely violated the political and basic human rights of the Muslims by carrying out the worst legal aggression in the state" speakers lamented.

  The speakers demanded that the United Nations, international community and human rights organisations bring the Indian rulers and terrorist organizations to justice for the massacre of Jammu and the killing of over 100,000 civilians after 1989.

The speakers paid tribute to the martyrs of Jammu and said that these sacrifices will always be remembered and are a golden chapter in the ongoing freedom movement of Kashmir.  "The series of sacrifices that started from Jammu in 1947 for freedom and national unity is still continuing in the occupied state where more than 500,000 Kashmiri citizens have become victims of Indian terrorism in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir", they added.

They said the world should take immediate steps to stop the merciless massacre of Kashmiris in the occupied state.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Shaukat Javed Mir, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Bilal Ahmad Farooqui, Muhammad Aslam Inqalabi, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Raja Sajeed Khan, Muhammad Sadiq Butt, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad, Raja Gulzarin, Pervez Durrani, Liaquat Ali Rana and Tanveer Ahmad Durrani also spoke on the occasion.

