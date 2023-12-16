Jawad advocates Pakistani workforce during ministerial roundtable of GLMC

In a historic moment, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, represented the voice of the Government of Pakistan at the world's first Global

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) In a historic moment, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, represented the voice of the Government of Pakistan at the world's first Global

Labour Market Conference (GLMC) hosted at the King Abdul Aziz International Convention Centre in Riyadh by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saudi Arabia.

Jawad Sohrab Malik was warmly received and hosted by Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, throughout GLMC which was attended by over 6,000 participants and representatives from 40 countries, received a press release here Saturday.

Addressing labour ministers from 26 countries during the ministerial roundtable conference, SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik stressed that Pakistan possesses a vast pool of unskilled, semi-skilled, and highly skilled labour ready to meet the demands and requirements of the global job market.

He underscored the importance for both the participants of the ministerial roundtable conference and foreign employers to recognize the mutual benefits of engaging the highly competitive Pakistani workforce for employment.

SAPM also unveiled strategies aimed at preparing the Pakistani workforce for the future. These strategies encompass the revitalization of STEM education, enhancement of digital literacy, and the establishment of public-private partnerships for practical tech exposure. The overarching goal is to enhance labour market productivity through regulatory reforms, increased labour mobility, and a delicate balance between automation and job preservation.

Additionally, Malik proposed comprehensive social protection measures, including unemployment insurance, healthcare, pensions, career support, and family-oriented services, all geared towards fostering a technologically proficient workforce ready to meet global labour market demands.

Jawad Sohrab Malik reaffirmed his nation's commitment to developing skilled workers and fostering international partnerships in the labour sector. As a key exporter of manpower, particularly to Saudi Arabia, SAPM served as a crucial bridge between nations, highlighting the Pakistani government's priority of equipping its workforce with the skills demanded by the evolving global labour market.

During the GLMC, Jawad Sohrab Malik actively participated in key sessions featuring knowledge-sharing plenary sessions and focused breakout discussions with speakers from around the globe. These sessions covered diverse themes, from navigating automation to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

In discussions with reporters, SAPM praised Saudi Arabia for leading efforts to improve international job markets to adapt to constant changes. He highlighted the evolving nature of today's job market, emphasizing the need for new skills for future jobs and the emergence of new professions.

On the sidelines of GLMC, SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik is scheduled to hold separate meetings with labour ministers from United Arab Emirates, Greece, and Oman to discuss employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and matters of mutual interest. Meetings are also planned with Ambassador Paula Narvez, President ECOSOC and Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations, and H.E Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of ILO.

The Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) serves as a vital platform for experts, specialists, and labor market stakeholders to engage in discussions about current and future international market challenges, propose innovative solutions. Launched in Riyadh by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GLMC attracted participation from prominent entities, including Takamol, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Human Resources Development Fund, Riyadh Air, NEOM, Riyadh Airports Company, Saudi Investment Bank, National Council for Safety and Health, BAE Systems Saudi Arabia, Oracle, Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, Mudad, Al-Rajhi Bank, Bank Albilad, Riyad Bank, and many others.

Jawad Sohrabq Malik's dynamic presence at GLMC underlines Pakistan's commitment to developing skilled workers and forging strategic partnerships in the global labour sector. His active engagement throughout the conference resonates as a powerful testament to Pakistan's proactive role in shaping the future of work.