JI Bahawalpur Seeks Control On Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

JI Bahawalpur seeks control on inflation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami for South Punjab and Chairman, Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has stressed the need to take immediate measures to control inflation.

He was addressing an Iftaar dinner organized in honour of students by Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur and Al-Khidmat Foundation here the other day.

He said that common man had been affected by price hike. “Prices of commodities and essential items have gone out of reach of common people,” he said.

He opined that prices of mediciens had also sky rocketted, affecting patients. He was of view that price hike could be controlled only by good management. He urged the government to take immediate steps to control inflation to ease life of common people.

